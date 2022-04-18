AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may soon see your electric bills go up next year.

Austin Energy said it needs a $48 million base increase after revenue shortfalls from last year, meaning taxpayers could see a 7.6% increase in their bills.

“That’s what this is all about, recovery costs while maintaining financial stability and sustainability,” Austin Energy spokesman Matt Mitchell said.

When it comes to paying the bills, it’s entirely determined by how much energy you use.

Austin Energy sells electricity to residential customers in kilowatt-hours.

According to the agency, a typical resident consumes 860 kWh per month. That individual would see an increase of $15.56 to their electric bill, based on proposed rate changes.

“These base rate costs include all of the equipment and all of the people it takes to maintain more than 12,000 miles of wire and 150,000 poles,” Mitchell explained.

Caroline Lauden has been living on her own in Austin, so the potential form climbing costs are a concern.

“My bill has already doubled in the past month and a half just because of how warm it’s been getting,” she said. “So I can only imagine that it’s going to double again.”

Thomas Peavler said a bigger bill means less air conditioning use for him and his roommates.

“Our approach as college students is trying to not use it as much as possible,” he said. “I have a feeling we’re going to be keeping the apartment pretty hot this summer.”

The base rate review process will last into the fall before ultimately being voted on by Austin City Council.

Taxpayers could see the increased cost reflected in their bills by January 2023.