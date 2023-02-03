AUSTIN (KXAN) — With warming temperatures melting off ice from trees and utility lines, the leader of Austin Energy said she’s “cautiously optimistic” Friday morning that work to restore power would move more quickly now.

Jackie Sargent, the general manager of Austin Energy, said icing caused extensive damage that keeps complicating efforts to fully restore electricity for customers.

“Today, however, we are cautiously optimistic that we have turned a point overnight,” Sargent said at a news conference Friday. “As reflected on our outage map, the number of customers affected has begun to come down because our restoration numbers are going up, while the number of repeated outages is going down. Fewer trees are falling, which means repeated outages have slowed down.”

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the number of power outages exceeds 122,000 customers. Sargent said crews have to date restored power to 182,159 customers since the beginning of the storm.

She said she still could not offer a specific timeline on when power would come back for all affected customers.

Mayor issues apology

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said he’d like to apologize to the community for the city’s failures to communicate about its response to this week’s ice storm. He also promised to review what happened and bring about change, but it’s unclear how long that process will take.

“Providing clear and accurate and timely communication to the public is essential in an emergency like this, and once again the city hasn’t delivered. This has been a persistent challenge over the past several years, and public frustration is absolutely warranted,” Watson said Friday. “Over and over again, we see the same failure, so something will change. You will see that communication will be clear, frank and will happen in real-time using any and all available techniques going forward.”