Austin Energy bills could increase starting in November

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Austin Energy announced that beginning Nov. 1, customers could see an 8.5% increase in the power supply adjustment charge on their monthly utility bills — an average of $2.10 per month for residential customers.

The PSA on residential bills would increase from 2.895 cents to 3.139 cents per kilowatt-hour. The adjustment, according to Austin Energy, is due to the elimination of a previous large over-recovery, bringing the new PSA closer to current supply costs for power.

Another reason given is extreme high ERCOT power prices during August.

Austin City Council will hold a public hearing and consider the proposed change on Wednesday.