Austin Energy bills could increase starting in November

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Austin Energy Electric Meter box_289723

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Austin Energy announced that beginning Nov. 1, customers could see an 8.5% increase in the power supply adjustment charge on their monthly utility bills — an average of $2.10 per month for residential customers.

MORE: Austin Energy adjusts participating thermostats to save energy

The PSA on residential bills would increase from 2.895 cents to 3.139 cents per kilowatt-hour. The adjustment, according to Austin Energy, is due to the elimination of a previous large over-recovery, bringing the new PSA closer to current supply costs for power.

Another reason given is extreme high ERCOT power prices during August.

Austin City Council will hold a public hearing and consider the proposed change on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss