POWER: Be prepared to be without power through Wednesday, possibly longer, Austin Energy says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy says customers should be prepared to be without power for the rest of the day Wednesday and possibly longer in a series of tweets starting at 7:40 a.m.

EMERGENCY OUTAGE UPDATE at 7:30 a.m.: Due to the ice storm, we are now in two emergency events.

1. We still haves outages to help maintain ERCOT's electric grid.

2. The ice storm is now causing more outages throughout our service area.

Austin Energy says it still has outages to help maintain ERCOT’s electric grid. They say the Wednesday morning ice storm is causing additional outages in the service area. As of 8:45 a.m., 185,775 in Austin were without power, which represented 35.3% of the power utility’s customers.

Due to the prolonged outage, Austin Energy is urging people to prioritize their safety and family and head to one of the City of Austin’s warming shelters. If you need transportation you can call 311.

Why has Austin Energy kept power on in downtown Austin?

Austin Energy has gotten a lot of questions about why it has chosen to keep the power on in downtown Austin through the entirety of the controlled outages. Here is the reason:

“The downtown network is excluded for now from load shedding (power outages) during controlled outages mandated by ERCOT. This is a complicated, inter-connected network which includes critical buildings like the Dell Seton Medical Center, warming centers, the COVID-19 Alternate Care Site, Capitol Complex and Austin City Hall, as well as other critical infrastructure and government buildings. Shutting down the downtown network would also cut off electricity to these critical buildings, which may also house vital communications equipment.

“Austin Energy is working with the Building Owners & Managers Association and the Downtown Austin Alliance in asking their members to curtail non-essential power use.”

