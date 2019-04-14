Austin Energy and Oncor customers still without power

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved FILE - Austin Energy Electric Meter box (KXAN Photo/Ben Friberg)

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved FILE - Austin Energy Electric Meter box (KXAN Photo/Ben Friberg)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While many of the outages Austin Energy customers experienced Saturday evening have been fixed, there are still many other residents that woke up Sunday without power.

Austin Energy is now tending to 573 customers affected by the outages, as of 8:18 a.m. Sunday, a significant improvement from the count of 3,000 the day before.

However, over 11,000 Oncor customers are without power this morning. These outages span all the way from the Dallas area and East Texas, to our own Williamson, Travis, and Bastrop counties.

According to Austin Energy, 15 restoration crews and 12 tree cutting crews are making the rounds Sunday trying to restore power.

(2/2): Most need tree work before restoration can proceed. We’ll also need to replace some transformers. Our goal is to restore all service by 6 p.m. Thanks for your patience. — Austin Energy (@austinenergy) April 14, 2019

Austin Energy says they are aiming to restore all power by 11 p.m. Sunday.

Most of the outages are in Bell County, the Temple area.