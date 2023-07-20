Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 20, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council voted Thursday to reduce speed limits and enact new school zones in areas surrounding three school campuses in east and south Austin.

The first change would establish a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour during designated times along a portion of Pecan Brook Drive in east Austin. The new zone would run along Pecan Brook Drive from 920 feet west of Lazy Creek Drive to 520 feet west of Lazy Creek Drive.

The changes will reduce speeds near Magnolia Montessori for All as a supplementary school zone to the existing school zone near LBJ High School.

New school zone near Magnolia Montessori for All in east Austin (Courtesy: City of Austin)

A second change will create a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour on segments of Escarpment Boulevard, Trissino Drive and Bernia Drive for students attending Bear Creek Elementary School in south Austin.

The following changes will now go into effect:

Escarpment Boulevard from 160 feet north of Trissino Drive to 600 feet south of Trissino Drive: 15 miles per hour

Escarpment Boulevard from 160 feet north of Bernia Drive to 60 feet south of Bernia Drive: 15 miles per hour

Trissino Drive from 120 feet west of Escarpment Boulevard to 120 feet east of Escarpment Boulevard: 15 miles per hour

Bernia Drive from 120 feet west of Escarpment Boulevard to 80 feet east of Escarpment Boulevard: 15 miles per hour

New school zones near Bear Creek Elementary School in south Austin (Courtesy: City of Austin)

New school zones near Bear Creek Elementary School in south Austin (Courtesy: City of Austin)

New school zones near Bear Creek Elementary School in south Austin (Courtesy: City of Austin)

The third change will enact a new maximum speed limit of 15 miles per hour along a segment of Tilley Street, a maximum speed limit of 20 miles per hour along a portion of East 51st Street and a maximum speed limit of 20 miles per hour on a segment of Manor Road during certain times of the day. The new speed limits at these different segments are designed to benefit students attending Marshall Middle School in east Austin.

The school zone changes are as follows:

East 51st Street from 240 feet west of Tilley Street to 200 feet east of Tilley Street: 20 miles per hour

Manor Road from 240 feet north of Zach Scott Street to 200 feet south of Zach Scott Street: 20 miles per hour

Tilley Street from 200 feet north of McBee Street to 200 feet south of Camacho Street: 15 miles per hour

New school zones near Marshall Middle School in east Austin (Courtesy: City of Austin)





The school zone changes will take immediate effect, given that “school will soon be in session and the need for a school zone” constitutes emergency intervention.