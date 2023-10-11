AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new bundle of joy calls Austin home after Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services and Austin Fire Department crews helped deliver a baby girl Tuesday.

ATCEMS said in a social media post medics were dispatched early Tuesday morning following reports of a pregnant patient having contractions. When crews arrived, they saw “their patient in active labor, with the baby crowning,” per the post.

Within 10 minutes, ATCEMS and AFD teams helped deliver the baby girl, adding both the mom and infant are doing well.