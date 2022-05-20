AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Electric and over 100 vendors will gather on Saturday for the Community Connections Resource Fair, which aims to help residents pay utility bills and provide information about accessing state and local social services.

Ronnie Mendoza, Austin Electric’s manager of customer care, is happy to see the event’s return after the end of pandemic gathering restrictions.

“As a social worker that’s really important, and making sure that individuals who need this type of support are getting this type of support,” Mendoza said. “This is unique to Austin Energy, and my entire team is social workers. There is a support network that Austin Energy offers.”

Mendoza said that planning for the event started 90 days ago. Typically, his team has an entire year to plan.

“When we finally got word from Austin Public Health that we could move forward with the event, we moved rapidly to make it happen,” Mendoza said. “We knew the summer months were coming in and a lot of people are struggling with their utility bills and finances.”

As the weather gets hotter in Central Texas, electric bills also climb up in cost.

In addition, vaccines, vision tests and other health services are available. Attendees will also be able to get free food and there will be activities for kids.

The event will be at LBJ Early College High School (7309 Lazy Creek Dr., Austin) and run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Austin Electric recommends that customers who need help also apply for their Customer Assistance Program.