The new Austin Eastciders locatio on Barton Springs, courtesy Bruce Schuurman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A restaurant that opened three years ago on Barton Springs Road near Zilker Park announced on social media it shut down this week.

The owners of Austin Eastciders Barton Springs posted on Instagram Wednesday they shut down the location at 1530 Barton Springs Rd.

The message did not say why the Barton Springs restaurant and tasting room closed but did say their original tasting room called Eastciders Collaboratory would remain open at 979 Springdale Rd.

In March 2022, our partners at Austin Business Journal reported Austin Eastciders CEO Brad McKeever retired and John Glick took over as president and general manager.

As ABJ reported, for the four weeks that ended Feb. 19, 2022, Eastciders ranked No. 6 in the country among cider brands for sales, according to Nielsen data cited by Craft Beer Daily.