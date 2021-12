AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire, likely caused by cooking, at a northeast Austin duplex displaced six adults and six children Sunday, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in structure damage and $75,000 worth of damage to contents, AFD says.

AFD says four units in the duplex at 7200 Creekside Drive will remain unoccupied as of Sunday night. Red Cross will help with displaced tenants.