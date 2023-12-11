AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Travis County assistant defense attorney told KXAN he is running against Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza.
Jeremy Sylestine is currently a defense attorney in Austin and surrounding areas, according to the Sylestine Law website.
Monday was the last day for potential candidates to file, and Sylestine said he is running as a Democrat.
Garza announced his 2024 reelection campaign in August. We have reached out to Garza and his campaign for a statement and will update this article once it has been received.