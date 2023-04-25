AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Disaster Relief Network laid off a portion of its staff due to “a lack of funding,” the nonprofit organization said.

“We needed to eliminate positions in order to be good stewards of the funds donated to us for disaster response,” a spokesperson told KXAN. The staff reductions started on March 30.

ADRN said it is “restructuring internally,” laying off 24 employees and two contractors — about 40% of its staff. ADRN had 59 people and three contractors before the layoffs.

ADRN is a disaster-relief, volunteer network made up of more than 200 Austin-area churches.