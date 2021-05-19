Austin designated homeless encampments: Here’s why some sites will likely be cut from the list

AUSTIN (KXAN)– A day after the City of Austin released its preliminary list of possible sites for sanctioned homeless encampments, KXAN has learned that at least six are set to be taken off the list, according to city council members.

That includes the old Home Depot building at 7309 N. IH-35, which sits in Greg Casar’s District 4.

“The City Law Department has stated that this land cannot be legally used for this purpose because of the existing bonds on the land. That is why the property remains vacant today. That is also why our community has gone through a multi-year process to bring a builder to the table whose development can pay off the bonds, while also proving affordable housing, parkland, and other benefits. We will continue to work with neighbors to identify legally allowable options within District 4 and across the city to address homelessness,” Casar wrote to KXAN.

A request for proposals for that property just recently closed.

Casar’s office says they have already started working with city staff and community members to search for other appropriate locations.

Council Member Mackenzie Kelly says there were five sites listed for District 6 on the city’s preliminary list on Tuesday but they’ve all been scrapped.

“My understanding is that the city manager and the parks department have removed the district six locations from being considered,” Kelly says.

She says some locations had a fire and/or flood risk, like the parcel on Anderson Mill Road.

“The location is more than 2,000 feet from a fire hydrant, which increases the risk there,” Kelly says, adding that there are also waterways nearby.

She says this shows just how preliminary Tuesday’s list is.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any sanctioned campsites in her district, she says.

“We are dedicated to finding an alternative suitable location. It’s just making sure it meets the criteria and make sense that we need to be aware of,” Kelly says.

She says her office has spoken with at least 15 people about other parcels of land within her district.

She also recognizes that many of her constituents are angry and feel left in the dark in this process, so far, but says her office will be reaching out to them.

“As soon as we find a suitable location, we will definitely get community… input ahead of time,” says Kelly. Until then, she encourages neighbors to keep reaching out to their council members.

KXAN reached out to the city to confirm which sites were already being taken off the list. A spokesperson says they “don’t have any information about that,” and that “staff will be updating council on June 2.”