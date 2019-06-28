Austin departments bring city services to area neighborhoods

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several City of Austin departments are hitting the road to show the community the services they offer. It’s part of a new initiative, Pop-Up ATX, that aims to make sure every Austinite has access to all the city programs and services.

“It’s not always easy for residents to come on downtown, sometimes it’s hard to access City Hall and don’t know which department has the information you’re looking for so our goal is really to breakdown some of those silos and have everything a resident might need in one spot,” Vicky Pridgen with the city’s code department said.

This Saturday, a resource fair hosted by the city’s code department will feature 10 city departments:

Austin 3-1-1 will answer questions about the mobile app and give away goodies to attendees

Austin Animal Center will offer free pet ID tags

Austin Code Department will show people a day in the life of a code inspector by providing a virtual walk-through of a home full of common code violations

Austin Energy & Austin Water will help customers learn about summer savings and share tips to help customers monitor and manage utility bills to avoid surprises

Austin Fire Department (Wildfire Division) will share steps homeowners can take to protect their home and family from a wildfire

Austin Public Health's Health Equity will provide free blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol screenings. Those who are interested in participating are asking to fast before the screenings: Two hours for a blood sugar screening and eight hours of fasting for a cholesterol screening

Austin Public Library's Bookmobile will be on-site for people who would like to check out books and movies. People will be able to sign up for a free library card

Austin Resource Recovery will provide information about recycling, composting, trash and other services. Residents with ARR service will be able to sign-up on-site for the "My Schedule" tool, to receive service reminders

Austin Transportation Department's Smart Trips Austin will hand out tips on safe walking and cycling and free transportation tool-kits. They will also share details about upcoming events and giveaways

The fair will be at the YMCA of Austin – East Communities located at 5315 Ed Bluestein Boulevardd in Austin from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The city plans to do this every couple of months and rotate around the city from neighborhood to neighborhood.