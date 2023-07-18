Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 18, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin aims to hire dozens of crossing guards this summer to help safely guide students to and from school — and a council vote last summer to increase the city’s minimum wage might make this latest hiring process a bit easier.

The Austin Transportation and Public Works Department’s Safe Routes to School Crossing Guard Program is looking to hire roughly 35 crossing guards ahead of the 2023-24 school year. Overall, the program features more than 200 crossing guards and supervisors who service 97 elementary schools within Austin ISD and six area school districts.

Leti Richardson, crossing guard manager with the program, said she’s seen an increase in interest among applicants this go around, now that the $20 minimum wage for city employees has taken effect.

“That’s like $1,000 a month more for anyone that’s wanting that little extra money,” she said. “And this is a great, rewarding job.”

The program runs morning and afternoon shifts, from 6:53 to 8:07 a.m. on the morning half and 2:23 to 3:37 p.m. in the afternoon portion of the day. Ideally, Richardson said the city hopes to hire part-time employees who are available to work both shifts.

Prospective applicants will undergo a criminal background check, given their work with children, Richardson said. From there, the city’s human resources department will contact the applicant to bring them in and onboard them.

All applicants go through a new employee training in person before they begin working in the field, she added.

While the program doesn’t collect specific data on any crash reductions in areas with crossing guards, she said she’s heard anecdotal evidence from parents that the program brings them peace of mind.

“We know that the parents feel a lot safer when we do have the crossing guards at those locations,” she said. “And we do have assistants that help out, so if there are locations that are open, we try to cover as many of them as possible.”

Those interested in becoming a crossing guard can find more information on the role online. Prospective applicants with questions can call (512) 974-9181 or apply online here.