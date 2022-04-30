AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of local crime survivors will gather Saturday evening for a healing vigil as Austin prepares to set up its first Trauma Recovery Center (TRC).

Families and local leaders will meet at 6 p.m. at Austin City Hall as part of the 4th annual Survivors Speak Healing Vigil Day of Action. The event will also mark the end of National Crime Victims Week.

As KXAN has reported, last month, the Austin City Council passed a resolution calling for the establishment of a local TRC.

The resolution, sponsored by council members Vanessa Fuentes, Kathie Tovo, and Alison Alter, directs the city manager to identify $1 million in city funding to support startup costs for the center over two years.

The Austin TRC would likely be modeled after one in San Francisco created in 2001 and would offer mental health counseling, case management for victims navigating the justice system, and relocation help for those looking to rebuild their lives in a new place.

Dr. Alicia Boccellari, founder of the San Francisco center, said data showed the number of rape survivors getting into mental health services increased from 6% to 71% under the TRC model.

Council Member Fuentes said the idea for an Austin center has gained steam over the last two years, adding the efforts are especially important when it comes to reaching victims in marginalized groups such as people experiencing homelessness, LGBTQ+ survivors, and victims within communities of color.

“We know that this type of model is a powerful tool in healing communities and addressing our communities that often suffer the most harm and have been left behind,” Fuentes said.

“Not everyone feels comfortable reporting crime, so we need to have places our community can go,” she added. “We need to have a more robust system in place.”

Look for updates to this story Saturday.