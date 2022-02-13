Austin creatives share experiences in February 2021 winter storm anthology

The Winter Storm Project is an anthology comprising accounts of Winter Storm Uri, as told by Austin creatives. (Courtesy: Winter Storm Project)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For many Texans, they remember all too well last year’s weeklong winter storm and the power, heat and water outages that ensued.

On Sunday, a group of Austin creatives will virtually gather to commemorate the anniversary of the storm with the Winter Storm Project, an anthology dedicated to sharing experiences and preserving memories from that storm.

The Winter Storm Project is an art anthology that will incorporate poetry, photography, essays and other artistic accounts of the winter storm from Texans’ firsthand perspective. KB Brookins, creative lead for the project, told KXAN in October they were compelled to establish this process as a means of processing the trauma Texans experienced.

“I didn’t feel like I had a chance in my work life, or personal life even, to kind of grieve what that was, or process what that was in a productive way,” they said. “So art, for me, has always been a way to process the thing and also a way to chronicle times in history.”

An anthology release party will be held online beginning at noon on Sunday via Crowdcast. Physical or digital copies of the collection can be ordered online.