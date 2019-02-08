Austin Creative Alliance vandalized overnight

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Austin Creative Alliance was vandalized overnight. The CEO said rocks were thrown through the windows and expletives were spray painted on the side of the building. (Courtesy: Barbara Weems, Austin Creative Alliance)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An office building used to house the Austin Creative Alliance was vandalized overnight and now stands boarded up with spray-painted expletives still on display.

Leaders at the Austin Creative Alliance, a cultural hub for the creative community, said they believe the vandalism is direct retaliation to a new gallery which debuted on Thursday. The artwork created by Jean Pierre Verdijo features a theme of gentrification within Austin city limits.

John Riedie, the CEO of the Austin Creative Alliance, said a group of people came into the gallery and caused a scene, openly protesting the art exhibition. He called the group, who he believes to be the organization Defend Our Hoodz, "radical terrorists."

"They've been harassing our members of color, particularly our female and trans members," Riedie said. "We are hoping the community wakes up and sees that these are radical terrorists."

KXAN reached out to Defend our Hoodz and did not receive an immediate response.

Riedie said he has survellance footage of a group of people coming, spray painting the building and throwing rocks through the windows over night. He hopes it leads to people coming forward and reporting what they know about the vandalism.

