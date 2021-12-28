Austin COVID-19 testing site braces for another surge as federal mandate looms for large employers

FILE — People wait to get tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up testing site in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — COVID-19 testing sites are still working to meet demand, and with a federal vaccine mandate back in effect for large employers, some are already preparing for the next surge.

A U.S. court of appeals has allowed the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) vaccine mandate to remain in place.

The rule requires employers with a total of at least 100 workers to enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy, or require weekly testing and masking for those who are not fully vaccinated.

According to its website, OSHA will not be issuing any citations until Jan. 10, and until Feb. 9 for the testing requirements, “so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard.”

“To account for any uncertainty created by the stay, OSHA is exercising enforcement discretion with respect to the compliance dates of the ETS,” the website reads.

Point of Care Health Services said it expects a huge increase in testing demand as employers try to get into compliance with the new rule.

The company, which said it’s testing about 300 people a day, is already preparing to partner with another company to meet the anticipated demand from local businesses.

How large employers in Austin are preparing

A spokesperson for St. David’s Healthcare said they currently provide COVID-19 testing for symptomatic employees, “and it is working to provide testing to provide testing to employees who are scheduled to return to work after the recommended isolation period, as well.”

When asked if and how the company may be working to meet OSHA’s requirements, the spokesperson said they did not have additional details to share at this time.

According to the Austin Chamber of Commerce, St. David’s employs 6,000 or more people.

Dell Technologies also falls into that category, according to the Chamber, and is already mobilizing to meet OSHA’s requirements.

Dell announced Tuesday it’s delaying the reopening of all U.S. locations.

Before this announcement, spokesperson Talia Hill said they were initially planning to reopen all sites starting Jan. 4 for those who want or need to work in person and sent an email earlier this month to employees about their return to office plan.

That includes requiring workers who do return on-site to be vaccinated or undergo weekly rapid testing.

“We won’t make broad mandates around when, where or how all team members work each day. Those whose work allows it — and who choose to do so — may continue to work remote,” Hill wrote to KXAN.

KXAN is working to clarify whether Dell will be providing those tests, or if employees will have to locate them.

OSHA’s mandate does not require businesses to pay for testing, but said “nothing prohibits employers from voluntarily assuming the costs associated with testing.”

Dell will also be requiring on-site visitors to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test in the last seven days.

According to the National Law Review, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on legal challenges to OSHA’s rule on Jan. 7.

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more at 9 and 10 p.m.