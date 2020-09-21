Austin COVID-19 pandemic aid applications need to be in by 7 p.m. Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday is the last day to file an application for COVID-19 related aid from the City of Austin.

Applications for Relief in a State of Emergency 2.0, better known as RISE 2.0, are due by 7 p.m. Monday, and can be filled out online or over the phone, the city says.

Qualifications to be considered for RISE 2.0 funding are:

Be a Travis County resident

Have an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty line

18 years or older

Experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19

Haven’t received any other government aid in the past 30 days

Applicants/households need to prove their monthly income in order to be eligible, and those who are chosen will receive $2,000. The selection process will be randomized within the qualified applications, and only one application per individual/household can be submitted.

There’s $10 million available in RISE 2.0 funds, but about $1 million will be used for the administrative processes of a third-party organization to distribute the money.

El Buen Samaritano and Family Independence Initiative (FII) are responsible for operating a phone bank and a centralized application, along with the distribution process with a secure online portal. FII will manage the randomized application selection process. All funds will be distributed by Oct. 30.

The first round of RISE funds were given to social service agencies, who then distributed the money to those in need.