AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin couple got engaged over the weekend in a surprising but sweet turn of events.

Stevie and Joey both brought engagement rings on a date at Peter Pan Mini-Golf they had planned with mutual friends Saturday, both without knowing what was up the other’s sleeve.

Stevie’s sibling sent KXAN a video of the proposal and said Stevie was planning to propose to their girlfriend Joey, had a date planned out with mutual friends of theirs, and planned to pop the question… until Joey got down on one knee and proposed to Stevie on the same date.

Stevie can be heard in the video responding by saying, “I have something for you,” and pulled out a ring, got down on one knee and proposed right back to Joey. Stevie explained they planned on proposing later that day, “but here we are!”

They both said yes.

“Stevie has been through a lot in life and I am so happy that they were able to find love, with someone who loves them just as much,” Stevie’s sibling said.