Austin couple reunited after both defeat COVID-19 diagnosis

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin couple celebrated their exit from Dell Seton Medical Center on Friday after defeating COVID-19 at the hospital.

Physicians, nurses, security and other staff lined the halls of the hospital Friday afternoon to cheer on Jose Tapia and Maria Zamora who were being discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

Tapia and Zamora battled the virus in the ICU for a week while quarantining in separate rooms, according to the hospital.

Not only did they beat coronavirus, but they were finally reunited with each other.

“They’re heroes – all of them heroes,” a tearful Tapia said of the hospital staff according to the release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss