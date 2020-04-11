Austin couple hopes to give back to health care community during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin couple who served President George W. Bush in the 2000s is hoping to give back to their community in a big way during the coronavirus pandemic.

David and Rebecca Contreras have always looked to help through their youth outreach program called Launch Pad. It’s an organization that focuses on helping disadvantaged youth and under-served families to help their communities in the long run.

“I know that the families that are struggling today in those very similar ways…we’re resilient and the fact that we can come in with the hope, from experience, we can share that hope with the community,” said David Contreras to KXAN photojournalist Frank Martinez.

Their passion project sprang forth from each growing up with one parent and lacking the support they felt they needed.

Beyond helping those youth, in a unique time with social isolation mandates and health precautions, they’re looking to do more.

Roberto Lara Garcia poses with his mentor, David Contreras. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)

“It’s good to give that hope to somebody else,” said Roberto Lara Garcia, someone who has benefitted from the help of the Contreras family. “I hope to become somebody like David that genuinely likes to help people and that genuine feeling of wanting to get someone out of that or help them, you know lift them back up.”

They are hoping to raise $2500 to feed the staff’s night shift at one of the St. David’s hospitals in the Austin-area.

