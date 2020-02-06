Austin couple battles through their worst times while helping others remember their best

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin couple spends their days with a camera in their hands and their eyes behind a lens.

The Pearys have helped their clients remember some of the most special moments of their lives: the day they say, “I do.” But what they kept to themselves is at each wedding they were fighting a nearly deadly battle.

Bill Peary was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2009. A diagnosis of multiple myeloma cancer for his wife, Karen, came years later in 2016.

But despite the threat of how cancer could change their lives, one thing they were not ready to give up was their love for the business they’ve been in for 13 years.

Their breakthrough came with a treatment developed by Dr. Michael Kasper of Texas Oncology in Austin.

He allowed the couple to continue capturing the best moments of their clients’ special days, while fighting through some of their worst.

It meant they would still be able to live out their own love story, while using their gifts to help others remember some of their milestone moments.

The best part, they’re now able to say they’re cancer-free.

Digital Reporter Chelsea Moreno will sit down with the couple to talk about how they hope their story will inspire others to fight through the toughest moments. Check back for the full report and how their unique treatment made the difference.