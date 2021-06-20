Austin couple asked to take down Pride Flag, facing possible fines from neighborhood’s HOA

David Colligan and Alonzo Rivas in front of Austin’s iconic “i love you so much” sign at Jo’s Coffee. (Photo Courtesy: David Colligan and Alonzo Rivas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Newly-wed couple David Colligan and Alonzo Rivas were beaming with pride, as they hung up their colorful flag for Pride Month.

The Pride Flag that was on display at David Colligan and Alonzo Rivas’ home in south Austin. (Photo: David Colligan and Alonzo Rivas)

That excitement quickly turned into shock after they received a notice from property management to take it down. According to management, it’s the rules of the neighborhood’s Home Owner’s Association.

That notice from property management — which the couple shared with KXAN — states their HOA only allows American, armed forces and State of Texas flags to be hung.

The couple lives in the Town Court Condominium, which is a small neighborhood in south Austin.

They told KXAN they’ve rented their home for over five years, and decided this year, they wanted to teach their daughters about Pride. They hung the flag as a family.

David Colligan and Alonzo Rivas with their family. (Photo Courtesy: David Colligan and Alonzo Rivas)

Now the couple plans on asking neighbors to sign a petition, with hopes of being able to change the rules to be more supportive and inclusive.

“We’ve been nothing but great residents — we shoveled snow and ice for elders during the winter storm, we’ve baked treats for our daughters to hand out during the holidays and we are always kind during dog walks,” Colligan said. “Seems very un-Austin of a neighborhood that upholds or enforces rules that discriminate.”

KXAN reached out to the neighborhood’s HOA president, who directed us to property management. We’ll add their response to the couple seeking to change rules, once we hear back.

This story will be updated after KXAN News 10 p.m. by Reporter Jala Washington.