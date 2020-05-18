Austin council members call on Gov. Abbott to address COVID-19’s impact on Latinos

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 29: Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives for his COVID-19 press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. He announced the US Army Corps of Engineers and the state are putting up a 250-bed field hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (Photo by Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ahead of Gov. Greg Abbott’s expected announcement of the next step to reopen the Texas economy, Austin City Council members representing the city’s east side sent a letter urging him to consider COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on Latino communities.

The letter, sent Monday by Council Members Delia Garza, Sabino Renteria, Natasha Harper-Madison, and Greg Casar, cited data released by Austin Public Health earlier this month that showed 64% of COVID-19 hospitalizations were Latinos in Travis County.

The group called on Abbott to address the impact COVID-19 is having on Latino Texans by expanding Medicaid, dropping the state’s paid sick time lawsuit, dipping into the state’s rainy day fund, nullifying SB4, and supporting local health orders.

Gov. Abbott will hold a press conference on the next steps to reopen the Texas economy at 2 p.m Monday.

Texas Democrats will provide a response to the governor’s announcement at 3:15 p.m., which will include an appearance by Austin Mayor Steve Adler.