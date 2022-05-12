AUSTIN (KXAN) — A city leader plans to address a recent break-in and damage at a northwest Austin hotel that the city bought last year to turn into transitional housing for the homeless.

District 6 council member Mackenzie Kelly, who represents the area the hotel is located, will hold the press conference at city hall Thursday at 3 p.m.

In Aug. 2021, the Austin City Council moved to buy the Candlewood Suites on Pecan Park Blvd. to transform into permanent supportive housing for the homeless population. The goal was to convert the hotel into 80 rooms, as part of the city’s HEAL initiative, or Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link.

The city said the “facility is designed for individuals living with disabilities who need housing assistance and ongoing support as they exit long-term homelessness.”

A city spokesperson told KXAN the facility is “currently vacant” as it awaits renovations. It “introduced regular security patrols” after a trespassing incident May 5. The city is working to arrange on-site, 24-hour security until it is ready to open as supportive housing.

The renovations are expected to take around six months, the spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell released photos that he said residents sent him of a homeless encampment near the hotel.

A Williamson County spokesperson said the photos were taken less than 100 yards from Candlewood Suites.

Photos of homeless encampment near Candlewood Suites (Courtesy: Williamson County)

Gravell also released the following statement along with the photos:

“I am deeply disappointed that once again the city of Austin has made decisions regarding their property in Williamson County without involving Williamson County leadership in coming up with solutions. I have heard from our residents that Austin’s property has brought crime to their neighborhood. They sent me pictures of what is going on in their neighborhood. The city of Austin made their problem Williamson County’s problem, so I promise our residents that I will work to find a solution. Our residents deserve to not live in fear.”

KXAN has reached out to the City of Austin for a response to Gravell’s statement. We will update this story when we hear back.

Background

Austin has carried out the same conversion strategy using at least two other hotels, called the Northbridge and Southbridge shelters, which both opened their doors last summer.

However, there’s been pushback regarding the Candlewood Suites sale in particular.

Last March, the Chaudhari Partnership, a small business located near Candlewood, sued the City of Austin to try and stop the hotel conversion plan. Protesters were concerned about how the hotel would impact the surrounding community.

When council approved the sale last year, Kelly said in a statement she was “disheartened” by the hotel’s purchase, saying Austin leaders did not do enough to address community concerns before making a decision.