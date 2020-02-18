Austin Council Member Greg Casar ‘seriously considering’ State Senate run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council Member Greg Casar is considering running for the State Senate seat which will soon be vacated by Senator Kirk Watson (D-Austin). In a text to KXAN, Casar said he is “very seriously considering it.”

Watson announced Tuesday morning he will resign from his role representing the Austin area in the State Senate to become the first dean of the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs. Watson has served in the State Senate since 2007 and was previously the mayor of Austin. Watson’s last day in office is April 30.

Casar is currently serving his second term representing Austin’s District 4, in north Austin, on City Council.

During his time on council, Casar has been one of the strongest progressive voices on the dais. He was the lead sponsor for Austin’s Paid Sick Leave ordinance and was a key voice in the council’s June decision to repeal bans on camping, sitting, and lying down in public.

Casar appointed a campaign treasurer in July of 2019 for the District 4 council seat.

A city of Austin spokesperson pointed KXAN to the Texas Constitution which states that a council member must automatically resign if there is more than a year and 30 days left on their term when they announce candidacy for another public office. The city says Casar has less than a year and 30 days left on his current council term so, “if he announces candidacy for a Texas Senate special election held on May 2, CM Casar does not automatically resign his City Council seat.”

The city spokesperson noted that the deadline to file for a place on the ballot for the city council election in November would be August 17 and Casar has until then to decide whether or not to run for reelection in District 4. If Casar was elected to the Texas Senate, he would have to leave his City Council position once he qualified for the Texas Senate, the city said.

