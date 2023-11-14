If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health complications, the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers resources and support services online. NAMI’s HelpLine is available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday via calling 800-950-6264 or by texting “Helpline” to 62640. Chat services are also available online. In a crisis, call or text 988.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin City Council member returned to the dais Tuesday nearly two months after announcing she would take medical leave to focus on mental health treatment.

Natasha Harper-Madison, who represents District 1 in east Austin, appeared Tuesday to once again lead the housing and planning committee as chair. At least two of her fellow committee members made comments to welcome her back to the meeting, saying how good it was to see her there.

At the conclusion of the committee meeting, she expressed her “gratitude and appreciation” to the other council members as well as her staff. She said she made her “re-entry” to City Hall this week and promised to keep working on various issues into the new year.

Harper-Madison announced on Sept. 25 that she would step away from her duties for 60 days, citing mental health reasons. She initially shared that information on a message board with her colleagues. At that time, she wrote, “This year has been extremely challenging for me. I live with depression and anxiety. Thankfully these issues can be treated with focused care.”

She is not the only elected leader who took leave this year and sought additional care for mental health. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo shared in August she would step away temporarily to seek treatment for clinical depression, while Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in March after six weeks of inpatient treatment for clinical depression.