Austin could remove forensics lab from police oversight this fall, releases timeline to dismantle APD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin could remove the forensics lab and five other programs or services out from under control of the Austin Police Department this fall. It’s the first step in a larger plan to dismantle many areas of the police department and reallocate them under other city departments.

Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano outlined the city’s plan in a new memo to City Council, which detailed a timeline for dismantling and moving a dozen programs overall. Some are pretty big, including the 911 dispatch center and Internal Affairs.

Including the forensics lab, the city could move six programs out of the police department in the first quarter of the 2020-2021 budget, which would be this fall:

Forensics Lab

Administrative & Management services

Technology services

Officer Wellness Program

Municipal/Community Court Security

Protective Services

The memo said the following five programs could be moved out in the fall but would most likely get moved in 2021.

Chief Medical Officer concept

Strategic Support

Emergency Call Center & Police Dispatch

Internal Affairs

Special Investigations Unit

Nuisance Abatement would likely be the final area to move, doing so in late 2021.

In addition to the 12 programs and areas the city has already targeted to remove from APD control, the memo also highlighted seven other areas that could possibly be removed, as well. The soon-to-be established City-Community Reimagining Task Force will decide on these areas:

Crisis Intervention Team & Mental Health Response

Park Patrol, Lake Patrol, & Airport Police

Victim Services, Crisis Counselors

Community Partnerships

Officer Training

Vehicle Licensing/Highway Enforcement

Governance

The city says the timeline is evolving, so this could still change. They must also look at the impact of things like pension or civil service rules and other legal obligations.