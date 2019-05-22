Austin could regulate scooters like taxis, add new scooter rules
Austin (KXAN) — After several postponements, Austin City Council is scheduled to vote on several ordinances Thursday which would give the city more power to regulate electric scooters, their riders, and the companies operating them.
While electric scooters — which entered the Austin market more than a year ago and have surged in popularity — are the ubiquitous face of these new dockless forms of transportation, these rules would apply to all shared bicycle services and shared "micro mobilities" — the umbrella term the city uses for any shared, short term, compact transportation devices.
After discussions with city leaders and taking in public input, Austin's transportation department says three of the four ordinances they initially proposed are ready to vote on. Of the three ordinances up for a vote Thursday, one would move the city from a permit-based system for electric scooters to a franchise system.
This ordinance would amend city code to give the Austin Transportation Department the power to regulate scooter companies the same way it regulates taxis, charter buses, limousines, pedicabs, and other franchise model transportation companies. This ordinance does not apply to rideshare companies like Ride Austin or Uber and does not apply to electric personal assistance devices.
ATD noted in council backup documents that the reason for this is to protect against the "oversaturation" of scooters in Austin, to make sure the companies operating the scooters are actually committed to Austin, and to better organize city processes around these devices. They also believe this model will offer greater stability and profitability for the companies that are successfully franchised with the city.
To be franchised under this ordinance, companies will need to:
- Receive council approval
- Follow city rules
- Demonstrate the "public necessity and convenience" of the service they are providing
- Disclose their financial assets
- Have certification from an insurance company that will provide the liability insurance required
Companies will also have to demonstrate their competence in the following areas: equity, affordability, innovation, resilience and sustainability, proactive prevention, and community trust and relationships.
Other ordinances up for a vote
The other scooter-related ordinances up for a vote at council Thursday include the Safe Riding Ordinance and a fee structure ordinance.
The safe riding ordinance would allow Austin Police to issue citations for people riding scooters in violations with city rules.
Under current rules in Austin, police officers do not have the authority to cite scooter riders who are traveling recklessly. They are only able to issue a citation if an initial warning goes unheeded.
Though an earlier version of the rule suggested increasing the fine to $40 for a first conviction, as it stands now the fines will be kept as they currently stand: $20 for a first conviction and $40 for a subsequent conviction.
The safe riding ordinance would make clear other limitations for these scooters, for example, requiring any riders under the age of 18 to wear a helmet (note many scooter companies say people under the age of 18 should not be riding their devices).
While the fee structure ordinance is up for a vote Thursday, the actual fees scooter companies would be charged by the city won't be determined until council goes through budget talks, ATD said.
KXAN's Alyssa Goard will be updating this story with more details about how city leaders and scooter companies feel about these proposed ordinances.
