AUSTIN (KXAN) — The application process to be Austin’s next city manager officially opens next week, Mayor Kirk Watson updated his colleagues on the Austin City Council Message Board. The goal is to have a new city manager by April.

“However, I want to emphasize that because this is such a big decision, we shouldn’t feel rushed in any way. Additionally, we may pick someone that, for personal or professional reasons, can’t start until later,” the mayor wrote.

The city is working with Mosaic Public Partners to do a national search to the fill the role, that post said. The group has already started meeting with council members and gathering stakeholders to be involved in the process.

The application process will open January 8th, according to the mayor. It will close February 12th.

“They say there is strong interest in the job and that they expect there will be a good number of applicants. Based on their experience, they anticipate some good candidates will wait until the process is almost closed before applying,” Watson said.

Mosaic will bring a list of candidates back to Austin City Council around March, the mayor said. Then council will pick finalists.

The search comes after the city council voted to part ways with former City Manager Spencer Cronk who had been in the role since 2017. Jesús Garza has served as interim since.