AUSTIN (KXAN) — City Council is looking at a new way to reduce the use of single-use plastics at bars and restaurants.

According to the council agenda, one of the items asks the city manager to “implement a strategy, engage with stakeholders, and provide public information campaigns,” about the matter.

Supporting council members want the City to work with the Texas Restaurant Association to encourage businesses to replace single-use plastic and Styrofoam with biodegradable materials.

They also want to explore ways to reduce the use of disposable plastic water bottles in general.

KXAN is speaking with businesses about this idea. We will update this story this afternoon.