Austin Community College will hold virtual graduation ceremony

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College will celebrate over 2,900 graduates for spring graduation virtually while the coronavirus pandemic continues across the country.

The virtual celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, and will honor those who have completed an associate degree, certificate or high school equivalency program, according to a release from the college.

ACC is planning for an in-person commencement ceremony in the fall, “once stay-at-home orders are lifted”, inviting spring 2020 graduates to return for the in-person celebration on a yet to be determined date.

ACC President and CEO Richard Rhodes says it’s important for graduates to celebrate this moment while adjusting to the changes thrown at them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just because we can’t meet in person right now, doesn’t mean we won’t pause to celebrate their incredible accomplishments,” Dr. Rhodes said. “This class has been especially ambitious. They have persevered through the unexpected and stayed on track. I’m proud of their work. These students embody what it means to be a Riverbat and pursue your dreams.”

ACC says its virtual commencement celebration will include speeches, a recognition of all graduates with personalized recognition slides and a platform where graduates can enjoy a communal moment through social media.

Reverend G.V. Clark of Austin’s Mount Zion Baptist church will serve as commencement speaker for the ceremony.