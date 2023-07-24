AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Community College said it and a Maryland-based non-profit will launch a partnership Monday aiming to train more nurses to fill a gap in health care in Central Texas.

According to the ACC announcement, the partnership between the college and Dwyer Workforce Development will begin with the school’s certified nurse aide (CNA) program.

The school said the CNA program can be completed in as little as 8 weeks.

According to the announcement, students in the program, called “Dwyer Scholars,” will get the following:

A personal case manager to help them through the application process and address ongoing obstacles they face.

Additional training support through Workforce Solutions Capital Area and Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, when eligible.

Personal support services such as help finding child care, housing, transportation, and job placement support.

Continued support for ongoing learning through ACC’s stackable credentials — from an associate degree up to the college’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing at ACC.

ACC said the first group of Dwyer Scholars will begin training in September. ACC said it expected the partnership to be able to serve hundreds of students.

Those who complete the program can be employed at Dwyer or other healthcare settings in the Austin area, the announcement said. Also ACC said the partnership will provide additional clinical hours for ACC nursing students through Dwyer clinics.

According to the announcement, Dwyer Workforce Development is “dedicated to removing obstacles from students’ lives so they can earn their healthcare certificates, launch their careers, and help close the growing workforce gap.” ACC said Dwyer has helped support more than 400 ‘scholars’ in Maryland and recently launched an apprenticeship program with Houston Community College.

“This collaboration is a win for the Central Texas community. This program provides our students an incredible opportunity to learn, connect with a new promising career, and get the support they need to be successful,” said ACC Chancellor Dr. Richard Rhodes in the announcement.

“Our goal is simple: remove obstacles from students’ lives so they can launch meaningful careers that help others,” Barb Clapp, Dwyer CEO said. “We are excited to partner with ACC and expect to accomplish great things in Austin and Texas by giving people the tools they need to change their lives.”