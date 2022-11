AUSTIN (KXAN) — A shelter in place order has been lifted at Austin Community College’s South campus.

The campus went under shelter in place after an emergency alert was sent out around 2:15 p.m. At that time, Austin ISD said there was a report of an armed suspect near the campus on W. Stassney Lane.

The shelter in place was lifted shortly after 2:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for ACC said Austin ISD police cleared the incident, and the campus returned to normal operations.