Austin Community College offers new learning options for the fall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College (ACC) is opening its doors to students this fall. The college is fully reopening in August and will include a virtual option for students.

Registration is now open for students, with options to enroll fully in person, online or hybrid. Resources like tutoring and advising will also be available on campus or online.

The ACC chancellor said the college plans to use new teaching methods learned last fall and apply them this year to offer more opportunities for students.

“We have the capacity to be flexible, and our community needs that. It helps us better meet students where they are and provide them options to choose the type of learning environment that fits their busy life,” said Dr. Richard Rhodes.

ACC is providing funds for those who have struggled financially due to COVID-19. Students can apply online.

Enrollment is open for the fall, and the first day is Aug. 23. More information can be found online.