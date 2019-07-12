Austin Community College 2019-2020 budget includes 3% employee raise

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Community College $406 million budget for the 2019-2020 year includes a three-percent cost of living raise for staff, property tax exemptions and tuition discounts for distance education.

The new budget, effective September 1, reflects a 5.7% increase from 2018-2019, which accounts for expanded operations at ACC Highland, newer equipment and the three-percent cost of living raise for employees.

ACC Highland is scheduled to open in fall 2020.

Trustees voted back in May to keep tuition and fee rates for in-district students the same, and approved lower rates for distance education courses by the following:

$75 per credit hour for out-of-district students

$81 per credit hour for out-of-state and international students

Here’s the budget’s funding breakdown:

19% of the college’s revenue comes from tuition and fees

Property taxes are expected to make up about 60 of ACC’s total revenue

About 16 comes from state appropriations

Trustees approved a standard $5,000 exemption for all homeowners and an additional homestead exemption is also available for seniors with disabilities totaling $160,000.

“Affordability is a large and growing concern,” said Gigi Edwards Bryant, ACC Board of Trustees chair. “I am proud we can approve a balanced budget that takes care of our students’ needs and provides competitive salaries for all employees.”