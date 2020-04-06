Austin comedy group going online for laughs to support artists

Esther’s Follies are creating digital content to help support artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin comedy troupe is offering its fans online content to help them keep them smiling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Esther’s Follies released “Quarantine Pie” last week and plan on adding more content to its Patreon in the next couple of weeks.

They plan on putting out daily content through its “Daily Dose of Esther’s Follies.” With the subscription, you’ll get access to digital videos featuring original musical and sketch comedy bits. A collection of podcast interviews and classic videos from the archive will also be available.

All money from subscriptions and individual donations will be donated to Esther’s “Performer’s Fund” which helps financially support artists out of a gig because of COVID-19 closures.

If you’re interested in some good laughs and want to support a good cause, or to donate, head to Esther’s Follies’ Patreon for more information.