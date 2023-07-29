AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin has a reputation as the “live music capital of the world,” but it’s not the only kind of show you can catch around town.

Just off Sixth Street, near the intersection of Lavaca and Seventh, sits the Fallout Theater. Lisa Friedrich, co-owner of the Fallout Theater, says that the Austin comedy scene is booming.

“There’s a ton of stand-up clubs downtown you would not have seen three years ago,” said Friedrich.

While downtown has changed around the theater, Fallout Theater’s Mason Pitluk said that the historic building the venue is in has helped them keep their spot right off of Austin’s most famous drag. But that might not always be the case.

“We don’t have to worry too much about things being totally overhauled,” said Pitluk, “but I’m sure it comes for us all at some point.”

The Fallout focuses on local acts, with events ranging from sketch shows to stand-up comedy performed on treadmills. The theater also offers comedy classes in stand-up, improv, and sketch classes.

