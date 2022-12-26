AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cold weather shelters are opening again Monday night following a weekend of frigid temperatures due to an Arctic front.

The First Warning Weather team says for Monday night, a clear sky, low dew points and light winds will send most lows to the low 30s, with a few stations falling below 32 degrees briefly, again.

Those seeking out shelter can register at the One Texas Center (505 Barton Springs Rd.) between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, according to Austin Emergency Management.

To get to the One Texas Center, you can take CapMetro bus lines 1, 7, 20, 30, 105, 142, 801 or 935.

Here are some reminders about cold weather shelters from the City of Austin:

-On nights when a cold weather shelter is activated, CapMetro will not require any fee/ticket for anyone that tells a driver they are going to a shelter.

-People can bring their belongings, as long as they can take them to the central registration location and onto a CapMetro bus.

-Pets are allowed, if they are not aggressive, able to be around others, have a leash and can sleep with the owner. If a pet needs a crate for the evening at the cold weather shelter, individuals should let staff know at the central location when registering.

-Meals will be provided at the cold weather shelter.

-Women/couples will be able to be at the same cold weather shelter, but in a separate area, as capacity allows.