The city of Austin announced it would be launching its cold weather shelters in advance of cold temperatures. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin leaders activated cold weather shelters Saturday night as the Austin area is expected to experience a widespread freeze.

Anyone who needs shelter is asked to show up at the One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Rd. between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call the 24-7 hotline at 512-305-4233.

During registration, those needing shelter should expect health screenings for COVID-19.