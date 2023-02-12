AUSTIN (KXAN) — You won’t find Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts on this list, but you will find a location right here in Austin.

Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover has named its favorite coffee shops in the country, and an Austin company made the cut.

Cuvée Coffee is one of the 25 coffee shops highlighted nationwide. The website said it took several factors into account when determining its list, including sustainability practices, variety of roasts available, coffee shop atmosphere and overall quality.

The magazine says Austin’s Cuvée Coffee is “the place to check out if you’re all about innovation and new ideas,” saying the coffee shop “custom-dials every roast to enhance each unique bean.”

A Dallas cafe also made the list. Magnolias Sous Le Pont is a French-inspired café with lattes flavored with lavender, rose, elderflower and vanilla, according to Trips to Discover.

Other coffee shops on the list are as far away as Honolulu, Hawaii, and Denali National Park in Alaska. New Orleans’ famous Café du Monde also appears on the list.