AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin said it was making progress in its staffing shortages, which have been higher than normal since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, the city said its vacancy rate is 15.3%—the lowest it has been since February 2022. Vacancies have dropped from 2,537 in January to 2,401 openings in April.

The city said this decrease is thanks to a new hiring campaign for hard-to-fill roles and to address shortages. In addition, 29 sworn personnel graduated and joined the Austin-Travis County EMS department.

The campaign highlighted 911 call takers and police dispatchers. The city said there was an application uptick in February and March.

Austin Energy has filled 108 openings in the current fiscal year, the city said, with 71 internal promotions and 37 outside hires. Current critical vacancies are for power system engineering and Energy Efficiencies leadership roles.

“While we’ve made progress in filling positions since the beginning of this campaign, there are more jobs to fill,” Interim City Manager Jesus Garza said in a release. “The City will continue to focus on recruiting and retaining talented people to deliver the services our community expects.”