AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s attempt to allow for more housing options is already getting some new recommendations, which includes proposed changes to the land development code to include incentives for increasing living spaces, according to a City of Austin memo.

The Austin City Manager’s office released the memo on recommended tweaks ahead of this week’s Austin City Council meeting.

HOME, an acronym for Home Options for Middle-income Empowerment, is a series of proposed changes to Austin’s land development code — and other incentives for creating or preserving housing. It has several elements to it, and there are expected to be additional phases moving forward.

The memo includes changes to front yard setback and how far back a home has to be from the curb and offers flexibility for anyone wanting to change their lot to add up to two additional housing spaces.

The city manager’s office also recommended better tracking of bonuses offered to those builders taking advantage of any Preservation and Sustainability bonuses.

Last, the memo suggests changing up some of the maximums for Floor-to-Area ratios on developments. This means how much of the lots can be taken up by a home or homes.

City Council will have a public hearing on Thursday before discussing amendments.