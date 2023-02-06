AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk’s employment will be “evaluated” at a special-called Austin City Council meeting Thursday morning.

There is only one item listed on the agenda. “Evaluate the terms and conditions of the City Manager’s employment with the City of Austin,” the agenda states.

The discussion will be held in an executive session, according to the meeting agenda, meaning behind closed doors.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson wrote on Twitter Monday he added the emergency item to the agenda “because the management of this situation and the lack of clear and timely and accurate communication has left our community in the dark. It is unacceptable. The City of Austin can and will do better”

Cronk is expected to appear at a media conference to discuss winter weather clean up Monday at 12 p.m. KXAN will be there and will update this story with Cronk’s comments on the special-called meeting.

The ice storm that pushed through Central Texas last week left thousands of Austinites without power for an extended period of time. The city’s utility operator, Austin Energy, was hit hard with outages. At one time, more than 150,000 Austinites were without power directly after the storm.

As of Monday morning, around 27,000 Austin Energy customers remained without power. Austin Energy said it expects “nearly all” customers to have power by Feb. 12 — 11 days after the initial outages hit the area.

“To all our Austin citizens who are furious about the ongoing power outage, you’re right. There must be accountability,” Watson wrote. “While the members of the City Council answer to the people of Austin, the City Manager answers to us.”

Watson wrote that Council Members Alison Alter, Chito Vela and Vanessa Fuentes are also sponsoring the agenda item.

Cronk was announced as Austin’s city manager in December 2017. In late 2022, City Council voted to give him a $38,000 raise.

Austin Energy audit

City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly requested a “comprehensive audit of Austin Energy’s response” to power outages from last week’s ice storm.

“During the February 2023 freeze, our community needed answers and didn’t receive them. This is why it’s important that we make an effort as a step forward to answer the call of so many Austinites,” Kelly stated in the release.

Last week, council members Alison Alter and Vanessa Fuentes, requested a briefing on the City’s storm response during Tuesday’s work session.