Austin city manager expected to release list of potential approved homeless campsites on Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk is expected to present city council members with a list of potential city-sanctioned campsites on Friday, as the city scrambles to address a public camping ban that took effect earlier in the week.

On May 6, the Austin City Council approved a resolution directing Cronk to provide “a description of and budget for appropriate infrastructure at designated encampments” and to share a list of potential sites owned by the city, or partner organizations, that could fit the criteria by Friday, May 14.

“Temporary, designated camping spaces are one way we can help mitigate the persistent safety risks for our unsheltered neighbors,” Council Member Kathie Tovo, who sponsored the legislation, said last week. “This solution is not perfect — the ideal solution is more low-barrier and permanent supportive housing.”

The resolution empowered the city to engage Barbara Poppe, a national expert on homelessness policy, in the process for establishing city-sanctioned sites. In a 2020 report commissioned by the City of Austin, Poppe said the city’s approach lacked organization and a sole focus on housing-first strategies.

Poppe, and other national experts, caution against the use of sanctioned campsites as part of a homelessness strategy. In 2019, a report from the U.S Dept. of Housing and Urban Development cautioned communities from using sanctioned encampments because “limited evidence suggests that sanctioned encampments help to reduce homelessness.”

“It is important to provide crisis response to people because homelessness is a crisis,” Poppe told KXAN last week. “But that doesn’t go far enough to resolve the actual crisis for the individual.”

The City of Austin announced Monday a four-phase plan to enforce the new camping ban, which starts with 30 days of community engagement and education.

On May 1, voters approved Proposition B, which made sitting, lying or camping on public property a Class-C misdemeanor in addition to adding restrictions on panhandling.

KXAN will update this story as soon as the Austin City Manager’s Office shares the list of potential campsites.