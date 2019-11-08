Austin City Manager approves outside investigation into complaints against former APD assistant chief, department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk told city leaders in a letter that he decided to approve an outside investigation into an anonymous complaint filed with the Office of Police Oversight against former Austin Police Department assistant chief Justin Newsom and others in the department.

Cronk says the decision comes after receiving the formal complaints prepared by the Director of Police Oversight Farah Muscadin.

The letter states, in part:

“I want to be very clear that my expectation for all of us who work for the City of Austin is that we treat each other, and every person we encounter, with dignity and respect. Racist language, slurs, intolerance, and derogatory behaviors are completely unacceptable in our community. I am saddened to have received these anonymous allegations, and I intend to fully understand if there is any truth to them. If there is, I will take appropriate action.”

KXAN previously reported on a complaint filed against Newsom accusing him of derogatory language during his time with the department. The complaint was filed one day before Newsom’s retirement after 23 years.

In a call with Newsom at that time, he told KXAN his retirement had nothing to do with allegations made against him, “I don’t know if a complaint was filed, I haven’t seen it or heard of one.”