AUSTIN (KXAN) – Candidates for the job of running the city of Austin can start applying this week.

The application process for Austin’s next city manager officially opened Monday, according to a Dec. 26 post from Mayor Kirk Watson to his colleagues on the Austin City Council Message Board.

The application process will close Feb. 12, the mayor said.

The city is working with Mosaic Public Partners to do a national search to fill the role, the post said.

Mosaic will bring a list of candidates back to Austin City Council around March, the mayor said. Then the council will pick finalists.

Watson said the goal is “for us to decide on a new City Manager in early to mid-April.”

The search comes after city council members voted to fire former City Manager Spencer Cronk on Feb. 15, 2023. They named Jesús Garza as interim city manager.