Austin City Limits to be held virtually in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Limits Music Festival could take place this year after all, but virtually.

A spokesperson for ACL Fest confirmed to KXAN Tuesday that the festival will be online, but no further details like dates, lineups and times are ready just yet.

The news was released during a HAAM Day live stream, which aimed to raise money for Austin musicians’ health care.

Festival organizers announced ACL Fest’s cancellation in early July, due to COVID-19 concerns. In 2019 alone, the festival was projected to pump $291 million into the Austin economy.

Austin City Limits isn’t the only major Austin event to be impacted by the coronavirus. South by Southwest was canceled back in March as large companies pulled out of the festival because of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Ballet Austin announced it would show its production of ‘The Nutcracker’ virtually, along with behind-the-scenes video extras of the cast and rehearsals.

ACL Fest plans to return to Zilker Park next October, which will be its 20th anniversary.